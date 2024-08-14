The 29-year-old Phogat had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday reportedly lost her appeal against disqualification in the women's 50kg final of the recently-concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

This comes a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had postponed the verdict to August 16 after it was originally scheduled for August 13.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

The 29-year-old had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Phogat was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, she also announced her decision to retire from wrestling. After she failed to meet the qualification mark, members and officials of the Indian Olympic Association came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha clarified on Sunday that the responsibility for weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies with each athlete and their coach, not with the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha stated that each Indian athlete in the Paris Olympics 2024 in such sports had their own support team, which had been working with the athletes for many years, according to a statement from IOA.

More updates to follow...