Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat loses appeal against disqualification silver medal highly unlikely Reports

Paris Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat loses appeal against disqualification, silver medal highly unlikely: Reports

Updated on: 14 August,2024 09:23 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 29-year-old Phogat had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat loses appeal against disqualification, silver medal highly unlikely: Reports

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat loses appeal against disqualification, silver medal highly unlikely: Reports
x
00:00

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday reportedly lost her appeal against disqualification in the women's 50kg final of the recently-concluded Paris Olympics 2024.


This comes a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had postponed the verdict to August 16 after it was originally scheduled for August 13.



CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.


Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

The 29-year-old had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Phogat was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, she also announced her decision to retire from wrestling. After she failed to meet the qualification mark, members and officials of the Indian Olympic Association came under scrutiny.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat delays return to India until verdict is announced: Sources

IOA President PT Usha clarified on Sunday that the responsibility for weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies with each athlete and their coach, not with the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha stated that each Indian athlete in the Paris Olympics 2024 in such sports had their own support team, which had been working with the athletes for many years, according to a statement from IOA.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinesh Phogat 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK