Catholic Gym emerge Div-II champs

Catholic Gymkhana were crowned Second Division champions of the Mumbai Football Association League after a 2-1 win over Somaiya FC in the final Super-3 championship match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Friday.

Catholic Gymkhana won the title with an enviable record of 14 consecutive victories. This was their second win in the Super-3 championship phase, having earlier defeated Ruffians FC 4-3 in a closely fought encounter. Ruffians finished runners-up after defeating Somaiya 1-0 in the opener.

On Friday, industrious midfielder Curt DeMello hammered in a rasping 25-yard drive to score the opening goal in the 33rd minute as Catholic Gymkhana went into the breather with a 1-0 advantage. On resumption, right wing back Joshua D’Souza doubled their lead with another long-range effort. Somaiya managed to reduce the margin through Vijay Naidu late in the second session.

