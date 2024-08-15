Chagall for Pride Group Independence Million

Though short of a run this season, Chagall has had a decent mock race a week ago, and is expected to win the feature event from Booster Shot, Alexandros and Kimiko, the last-named being the joker in the pack thanks to her eye-catching move on the opening day of the season
The Pesi Shroff-trained Chagall, to be ridden by Vivek G, has slightly better credentials than his rivals in the Pride Group Independence Million, the feature of the first day of the three-day racing bonanza planned at the Pune racetrack on three consecutive days. Though short of a run this season, Chagall has had a decent mock race a week ago, and is expected to win the feature event from Booster Shot, Alexandros and Kimiko, the last-named being the joker in the pack thanks to her eye-catching move on the opening day of the season.
First race at 2.15 pm.
Selections:
Just By Chance Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1600m)
Malakhi 1, Axlrod 2, Toofan 3.
Mayor's Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 2000m)
Seeking Alpha 1, Doctor Dolly 2, Highground 3.
Leto Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
In Thy Light 1, Fontana 2, Winter Agenda 3.
Pride Group Independence Million (For 4y&o, Class IV; 2000m)
Chagall 1, Booster Shot 2, Alexandros 3.
BK Lagad Trophy (Class II; 1000m)
Portofino Bay 1, Irish Gold 2, New Dimension 3.
Star Of The Season Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Running Star 1, Fast Approach 2, Goddess Of Dawn 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: In Thy Light (3-2)
Upset: Marlboro Man (1-9), Kimiko (4-4) & Lord Vader (6-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races