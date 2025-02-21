Vinesh-trained horse becomes first to win three races this season

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Charlie records hat-trick; wins BTC Trophy x 00:00

The seven-year-old Charlie, trained by Vinesh, became the first horse to win three races this season. In the hands of jockey Bhawani Singh, Charlie bagged Thursday's feature event, the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, completing a hat-trick of victories on the trot. Taking charge soon after turning for home, Bhavani Singh drove Charlie with power, even as the favourite Dream Alliance (CS Jodha up) could not gain an inch on the winner despite a laboured and stressful effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two market fancies for the Indian Navy Trophy finished one-two, albeit in reverse order. Jockey CS Jodha powered trainer Adhirajsingh's ward Thundering Phoenix (4-to-1) to a stylish victory after deftly maneuvering his way through traffic to emerge from the inner rails midway in the homestretch. Vivek G astride the first favourite Eagle Day (3-to-1) finished with a flourish but had to be content with the runner-up slot.

The four runners for the Class III, Ahmed I Rahimtoola Trophy took a level jump for the mile trip, with longshot Ultimo (R Ajinkya up) settling in the lead, and even-money favourite Angelo content to race last of four. However, perhaps finding the pace too slow approaching the five-furlong marker, Vivek G astride Angelo brushed up to take control of the race and brought the field into view. With Angelo's perceived main rivals, Treat and Scaramouche, struggling to keep pace, he looked set to coast home, but jockey R Ajinkya had other plans. He soon improved Ultimo to get on Angelo's haunches, seriously challenged for a duel, and managed to a get decisive neck verdict at the wire. Ultimo was trained by PS Chouhan.

The shortest priced runner on the card, King's Gambit, trained by Pesi Shroff and ridden by Vivek G, won the J Robinson Plate [3y, Maidens; 1600m), but not before his followers' hearts skipped several beats as jockey A Sandesh astride the longshot, ironically named Heart, refused to surrender his narrow lead in the final furlong. A visibly shaken Vivek's desperate efforts bore fruit virtually in the last stride to win a short neck verdict.

Jockey Trevor Patel steered trainer Ivor Fernandes ward Alpha Genie to victory in the VP Koregaonkar Plate for Class V horses; while trainer Ms Nazzak Chenoy bagged the Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class II; 1200m) with Shambala (Antony Raj up) who ran away from his four rivals in the last race of the card under the lights.