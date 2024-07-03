Royal Western India Turf Club lease renewed for 30 years

With the Damocles sword hanging over the future of horse racing at the Mahalaxmi racecourse thus out of the way, Surendra R Sanas, chairman of the club, shared the long-awaited news in a letter sent to all race club members on Wednesday

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Members of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, in an agreement signed with the race club on Tuesday evening, renewed the race club’s lease for a period of 30 years, on the instructions of the state government who have proposed to develop a theme park in the 120 acres of the 221-acre prime property.

With the Damocles sword hanging over the future of horse racing at the Mahalaxmi racecourse thus out of the way, Surendra R Sanas, chairman of the club, shared the long-awaited news in a letter sent to all race club members on Wednesday.

The renewed lease which retrospectively began on June 1, 2023 will expire on May 31, 2053. “[The racing] Licence and other matters are being pursued with the authorities, and we shall keep you updated on the same,” the letter concluded.