Cheers to you, Max!

Red Bull Racing’ Max Verstappen celebrates after his win in Brazil. Pics/AFP

Max Verstappen’s come-from-behind win in the pouring rain at the Brazilian Grand Prix didn’t just put him a lot closer to a fourth straight Formula One title.

After 10 races without a win, it also reminded everyone of why the Dutch driver is a three-time champion in the first place.

Verstappen delivered one of the best performance of his career to move up from 17th at the start and clinch a victory that increased his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris from 44 to 62 points with just three grand prix races and a sprint race remaining. “Simply lovely,” Verstappen summed it up on the team radio. “It was definitely an emotional win,” Verstappen said. “I was really motivated and put everything into this race and I surprised myself today as I wasn’t expecting to finish in P1.”

Drivers effusive

His fellow drivers were more effusive. “Amazing,” said seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. “Incredible,” gushed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. “Fantastic,” added Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 champion.

‘He got a bit lucky’

The only dissenting voice was Norris, who started on pole but finished sixth and later argued that the race was decided by luck as his team made a pit stop just before a red flag came out. “He drove well, he got a bit lucky,” Norris said. “You take a gamble, and it has paid off for them. It is not talent; it is just luck.”

With only 86 points up for grabs until the end of the season, Verstappen only needs to finish ahead of Norris in Las Vegas to secure the title in two weeks.

The manner of the victory also sent a message to some of Verstappen’s critics, who had described his driving style as being too aggressive. “[Verstappen] silenced a few critics today,” said former F1 champion Damon Hill, who himself was one of those critics.

In his post-race press conference, the Red Bull driver also took a shot at some of the British journalists who have questioned his abilities in recent weeks. “I have a quick question here. I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press,” Verstappen said, drawing laughter.

