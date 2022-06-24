Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chennai Open chess 7th straight win for Nitin Senthilvel

Chennai Open chess: 7th straight win for Nitin Senthilvel

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

A hard-fought 99-move win on the top board against B Vignesh has put Nitin on 7 points, a full point ahead with three rounds remaining

Chennai Open chess: 7th straight win for Nitin Senthilvel

Representational images. Pic/iStock


International Master Nitin Senthilvel continued his fine run, posting a seventh straight win to lead the field after the seventh round of the Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Thursday.

Also Read: Archery: India eves storm into final




A hard-fought 99-move win on the top board against B Vignesh has put Nitin on 7 points, a full point ahead with three rounds remaining.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chess sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK