Chennai Open chess: 7th straight win for Nitin Senthilvel

A hard-fought 99-move win on the top board against B Vignesh has put Nitin on 7 points, a full point ahead with three rounds remaining

International Master Nitin Senthilvel continued his fine run, posting a seventh straight win to lead the field after the seventh round of the Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Thursday.

