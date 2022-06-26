Breaking News
Chennai Open chess: Nitin Senthilvel stays on top

Updated on: 26 June,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

On Friday, tournament leader Nitin missed a win against top seed Grandmaster Savchenko and today he held the upper hand against Siddharth who just hung on to snatch a draw. The final round is scheduled for Sunday

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian International chess Master Nitin Senthilvel settled for a draw with compatriot and fellow IM Ravichandran Siddharth in the ninth round lead to stay on top of the standings with 8 points in the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Saturday.

The draw in the top board saw Nitin’s lead being cut to half a point as GM Boris Savchenko (Russia), Alexei Federov (Belarus), Aronyak Ghosh, Him all Gusain (both India) moved to 7.5 points.




On Friday, tournament leader Nitin missed a win against top seed Grandmaster Savchenko and today he held the upper hand against Siddharth who just hung on to snatch a draw. The final round is scheduled for Sunday.

