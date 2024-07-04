Breaking News
Chess: India GM Gukesh holds top seed Caruana

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Bucharest (Romania)
PTI |

Top

On another all-draws day, R Praggnanandhaa signed peace with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia leaving the lead positions intact like the previous round

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

World Championship challenger Grandmaster D Gukesh played out a draw with tournament leader and top seed Fabiano Caruana of United States in the seventh round of the Superbet classic chess tournament here.


Also Read: Pune racing to start on July 21


On another all-draws day, R Praggnanandhaa signed peace with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia leaving the lead positions intact like the previous round.


