"I am just really tired. No energy. That's it," Zheng reflected. "I know exactly why I fell because I wasn't focused enough. I was too tired. If I had more sleep yesterday, I could have done better"

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova serves against China's Zheng Qinwen during their women's singles semifinal match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article China Open: Karolina Muchova defeats injured Zheng to meet Coco Gauff in final x 00:00

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic will face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff of the United States in the 2024 China Open women's singles final after defeating home favourite and Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. World No. 49 Muchova, who ended top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak on Friday, made a strong start in the semifinal, taking a 3-2 lead in the first set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zheng suffered a painful fall while attempting to save a breakpoint in the sixth game, leaving her sprawled on the court in visible distress. After receiving medical attention and having her injured fingers bandaged, Zheng continued playing, but Muchova capitalized on the moment, winning the first set 6-3, reports Xinhua.

In the second set, Zheng mounted a determined comeback but struggled with seven double faults that disrupted her service games. Muchova stayed steady, holding off Zheng's efforts to secure a 6-4 win and a place in the final.

"I am just really tired. No energy. That's it," Zheng reflected. "I know exactly why I fell because I wasn't focused enough. I was too tired. If I had more sleep yesterday, I could have done better."

Also Read: Sinner still the best: Alcaraz after epic China Open finale

"Tough battle out there today. I was happy that I was able to hold my serve throughout the match," Muchova said. "I will try my best and challenge her [Coco Gauff]. Hopefully, I'll get the best result tomorrow."

Earlier on Saturday, Gauff staged an impressive comeback against Spain's Paula Badosa, overcoming a first-set deficit to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

"I am happy to be in the final. I wasn't expecting it. Karolina, I played her twice, both on hard courts. She is a tough opponent and one of the best players on tour," Gauff said. "Tomorrow will be a tough match, and this is what makes tennis exciting. I'm excited to play the best of the best," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever