Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > China Open Karolina Muchova defeats injured Zheng to meet Coco Gauff in final

China Open: Karolina Muchova defeats injured Zheng to meet Coco Gauff in final

Updated on: 06 October,2024 01:02 PM IST  |  Beijing
IANS |

Top

"I am just really tired. No energy. That's it," Zheng reflected. "I know exactly why I fell because I wasn't focused enough. I was too tired. If I had more sleep yesterday, I could have done better"

China Open: Karolina Muchova defeats injured Zheng to meet Coco Gauff in final

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova serves against China's Zheng Qinwen during their women's singles semifinal match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
China Open: Karolina Muchova defeats injured Zheng to meet Coco Gauff in final
x
00:00

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic will face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff of the United States in the 2024 China Open women's singles final after defeating home favourite and Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. World No. 49 Muchova, who ended top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak on Friday, made a strong start in the semifinal, taking a 3-2 lead in the first set. 


Zheng suffered a painful fall while attempting to save a breakpoint in the sixth game, leaving her sprawled on the court in visible distress. After receiving medical attention and having her injured fingers bandaged, Zheng continued playing, but Muchova capitalized on the moment, winning the first set 6-3, reports Xinhua.


In the second set, Zheng mounted a determined comeback but struggled with seven double faults that disrupted her service games. Muchova stayed steady, holding off Zheng's efforts to secure a 6-4 win and a place in the final.


"I am just really tired. No energy. That's it," Zheng reflected. "I know exactly why I fell because I wasn't focused enough. I was too tired. If I had more sleep yesterday, I could have done better."

Also Read: Sinner still the best: Alcaraz after epic China Open finale

"Tough battle out there today. I was happy that I was able to hold my serve throughout the match," Muchova said. "I will try my best and challenge her [Coco Gauff]. Hopefully, I'll get the best result tomorrow."

Earlier on Saturday, Gauff staged an impressive comeback against Spain's Paula Badosa, overcoming a first-set deficit to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

"I am happy to be in the final. I wasn't expecting it. Karolina, I played her twice, both on hard courts. She is a tough opponent and one of the best players on tour," Gauff said. "Tomorrow will be a tough match, and this is what makes tennis exciting. I'm excited to play the best of the best," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Coco Gauff tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK