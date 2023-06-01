Chotrani, Anahat emerge NSCI Open champions

Chotrani was in total control of the title match against second seed Suraj Chand, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-6

Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh

Maharashtra’s Veer Chotrani and Delhi’s Anahat Singh maintained their imperious form right till the end, lifting the men’s and women’s singles titles in the sixth Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, hosted by NSCI on Wednesday.

Chotrani was in total control of the title match against second seed Suraj Chand, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. The women’s final was also a one-sided affair with Anahat, the talented 15-year-old from Delhi, never in trouble against the top seed Urwashi Joshi, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.

