Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chotrani Anahat emerge NSCI Open champions

Chotrani, Anahat emerge NSCI Open champions

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Chotrani was in total control of the title match against second seed Suraj Chand, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-6

Chotrani, Anahat emerge NSCI Open champions

Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh

Listen to this article
Chotrani, Anahat emerge NSCI Open champions
x
00:00

Maharashtra’s Veer Chotrani and Delhi’s Anahat Singh maintained their imperious form right till the end, lifting the men’s and women’s singles titles in the sixth Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, hosted by NSCI on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Chotrani ousts top seed Baitha to enter NSCI Open squash final


Chotrani was in total control of the title match against second seed Suraj Chand, winning 11-9, 11-8, 11-6. The women’s final was also a one-sided affair with Anahat, the talented 15-year-old from Delhi, never in trouble against the top seed Urwashi Joshi, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK