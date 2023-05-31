The first game was close in the initial stages as Baitha, who is ranked No. 6 in the country, managed to keep pace, but once Chotrani broke free, it was one-way traffic. Chotrani will take on second seed Suraj Chand (Mah), who ended the run of Services’ Jamal Sakib by winning 11-7, 11-2, 11-9

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Chotrani ousts top seed Baitha to enter NSCI Open squash final

Veer Chotrani stormed into the men’s final with a dominating 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 victory over top-seed Rahul Baitha in the sixth Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament on Tuesday. Mumbai-based Chotrani, 21, packed too many guns for Baitha, who couldn’t adjust to the fast pace set by Chotrani.

