Chotrani ousts top seed Baitha to enter NSCI Open squash final

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The first game was close in the initial stages as Baitha, who is ranked No. 6 in the country, managed to keep pace, but once Chotrani broke free, it was one-way traffic.  Chotrani will take on second seed Suraj Chand (Mah), who ended the run of Services’ Jamal Sakib by winning 11-7, 11-2, 11-9

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Veer Chotrani stormed into the men’s final with a dominating 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 victory over top-seed Rahul Baitha in the sixth Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament on Tuesday. Mumbai-based Chotrani, 21, packed too many guns for Baitha, who couldn’t adjust to the fast pace set by Chotrani. 


Also Read: NSCI Open squash: Jain beats Suri in opener


The first game was close in the initial stages as Baitha, who is ranked No. 6 in the country, managed to keep pace, but once Chotrani broke free, it was one-way traffic.  Chotrani will take on second seed Suraj Chand (Mah), who ended the run of Services’ Jamal Sakib by winning 11-7, 11-2, 11-9.


