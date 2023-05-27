Breaking News
NSCI Open squash: Jain beats Suri in opener

27 May,2023
Suri, a Bollywood actor and avid squash enthusiast, ran out of steam in the decider against Jain.

NSCI Open squash: Jain beats Suri in opener

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Hosts NSCI’s Rakesh Jain began his campaign with a victory, beating Sanjay Suri 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 in a men’s first round match of the Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament on Friday.


Suri, a Bollywood actor and avid squash enthusiast, ran out of steam in the decider against Jain.


In other matches, Maharashtra’s Sanjay Pawar best Prashant Sagar 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, while Tejas Sakhare beat Sandeep Aryan 11-8, 4-11, 11-2.

