NSCI Open squash: Jain beats Suri in opener

Suri, a Bollywood actor and avid squash enthusiast, ran out of steam in the decider against Jain.

Hosts NSCI’s Rakesh Jain began his campaign with a victory, beating Sanjay Suri 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 in a men’s first round match of the Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament on Friday.

In other matches, Maharashtra’s Sanjay Pawar best Prashant Sagar 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, while Tejas Sakhare beat Sandeep Aryan 11-8, 4-11, 11-2.

