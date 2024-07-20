Chotrani, Semwal top seeds in Mah Open Squash

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Mahesh Mangaonkar and Om Semwal are the men’s joint third and fourth seeds

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Veer Chotrani and Anjali Semwal are the top-seeded players in the men’s and women’s draws respectively in the Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament, starting today.

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Mahesh Mangaonkar and Om Semwal are the men’s joint third and fourth seeds.

In the women’s competition, Sunita Patel is seeded second and the joint third-fourth seeds are Aradhya Porwal and Rani Gupta.