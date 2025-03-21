Breaking News
Updated on: 21 March,2025 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The event marked a pivotal milestone in their remarkable 6,553 km journey, dedicated to bolstering coastal security, promoting environmental consciousness, and fostering community engagement

The festivities continued with a captivating cultural showcase, including the traditional sport of Mallakhamba and an energetic Koli dance performance

The city of Mumbai came alive in a grand celebration on Thursday as it welcomed the CISF Coastal Cyclothon 2025 riders at the iconic Gateway of India. The event marked a pivotal milestone in their remarkable 6,553 km journey, dedicated to bolstering coastal security, promoting environmental consciousness, and fostering community engagement.


The reception was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, as thousands of spectators, dignitaries, and distinguished guests gathered to honour the cyclists' extraordinary efforts.


The evening commenced with an electrifying build-up program, featuring a screening of the CISF documentary, an insightful CISF Tactics Demonstration video, and live performances by the Mumbai Police Band and the CISF Orchestra Team.


The festivities continued with a captivating cultural showcase, including the traditional sport of Mallakhamba, an energetic Koli dance performance, and an inspiring presentation by the children of CISF personnel under the banner of ‘Sanrakshika’,  the CISF Wives’ & Family Welfare Association. This vibrant display honoured the resilience and strength of the CISF fraternity.

As the CISF cyclists arrived, they were greeted with a resounding ovation from dignitaries and guests, recognising their endurance and commitment to the nation’s security.

Several eminent figures took the stage to extend their support, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra Sanjay Bhatia and Bollywood icons Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani, and Jackie Shroff. Retired hockey stalwart Mir Ranjan Negi and acclaimed long-distance runner Lalita Babar also lent their voices in support of the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhir Kumar, ADG (South), CISF, highlighted the monumental impact of the cyclothon, while adding that the cyclists had already covered over 3,300 km, interacting with more than 10 lakh people across India’s coastline.

