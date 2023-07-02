Coach BC Ramesh hails Pawan Sehrawat after India’s Asian kabaddi triumph

Ramesh pleasantly surprised at raider’s show against Iran in South Korea after knee injury

BC Ramesh (left) and Pawan Sehrawat

Prominent coach BC Ramesh, who had guided India captain Pawan Sehrawat during his stint with Bengaluru Bulls, reckoned that the attacking raider has a bright future as India captain.

In his maiden attempt as the Indian team skipper, Sehrawat led from the front to beat Iran 42-32 in the Asian Kabaddi Championship final and clinched the gold medal in Busan, South Korea on Friday.

"Pawan is a daring player and he has the ability to win a game on his own. He likes to shoulder all the responsibility and he is a good leader, who leads from the front and takes key decisions at the right time," Ramesh told mid-day.comon Saturday.

"Pawan is an outstanding player. He possesses all the skills which are required for a top-class kabaddi player. He is a skillful raider and has everything in his armory like the back kick, jump, running jump. He has a bright future," Ramesh remarked.

Ramesh, who is Puneri Paltan's coach now, was surprised by the way Sehrawat showcased his skills despite recovering from his knee injury.

"I was not expecting Pawan to give such [a dominating] performance in the Asian championship because he is making a comeback after a knee injury. His rehab was good and he has recovered fully. I thought it will take some time for him to get back to form," Ramesh signed off.

