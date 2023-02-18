World Athletics will address Russian doping ban before Ukraine war: President Sebastian Coe

Russia’s track and field federation has been barred since 2015.

World Athletics will look at whether Russians should compete while the Ukraine war is raging only after it decides about the country’s doping ban, president Sebastian Coe said on Friday.

Coe said the Olympic participation issue would be tackled again by his organisation, but only after it decides at its council meeting next month whether Russia has made enough progress around doping.

