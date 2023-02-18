Breaking News
World Athletics will address Russian doping ban before Ukraine war: President Sebastian Coe

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP

Russia’s track and field federation has been barred since 2015.

World Athletics will address Russian doping ban before Ukraine war: President Sebastian Coe

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


World Athletics will look at whether Russians should compete while the Ukraine war is raging only after it decides about the country’s doping ban, president Sebastian Coe said on Friday.


Coe said the Olympic participation issue would be tackled again by his organisation, but only after it decides at its council meeting next month whether Russia has made enough progress around doping.



Also Read: Latvia to boycott Olympics if Russians compete


Russia’s track and field federation has been barred since 2015.

