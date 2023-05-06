Compound archers make clean sweep; power India to top with 14 medals

The compound archers made a clean sweep in the men’s and women’s section to have a share of five gold, two silver and two bronze. Overall, the recurve archers had a share of two gold and three silver to propel India to the top spot in final standings with 14 medals

India’s compound archers bagged all the medals on offer to stamp their authority as the country topped the Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament with seven gold, five silver and two bronze here on Friday.

The compound archers made a clean sweep in the men’s and women’s section to have a share of five gold, two silver and two bronze. Overall, the recurve archers had a share of two gold and three silver to propel India to the top spot in final standings with 14 medals.

The recurve archers finally managed two gold medals when the men’s team and mixed pair teams won their respective finals against the Chinese.

Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar outplayed China 5-1 (57-54, 54-54, 54-51) in the men’s team final. The mixed team duo of Chauhan and Sangeeta overcame a scare from China before winning 5-4 (36-37, 39-39, 37-36, 37-37, 20-18).

The compound archers showed the way in the morning session when the women’s team of Parneet Kaur, Raginee Markoo and Pragati defeated Kazakhstan 232-223 to open India’s gold rush.

Abhishek Verma, Kushal Dalal and Amit followed suit by winning the men’s compound team event against Hong Kong 233-226. The compound mixed team of Verma and Parneet Kaur then got the better of Kazakhstan 157-145 for a third gold.

