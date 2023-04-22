Compound mixed pair Jyothi-Ojas enter World Cup final

Jyothi and her 20-year-old partner, who got a bye into the second round after qualifying as second seed, began with some flawless shooting as they defeated Luxembourg and France dropping just one point

Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale

The compound mixed pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale showed perfect chemistry and cruised into the final with three easy wins to confirm a second medal for India in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Friday.

The duo defeated Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 157-154 to set up a gold medal clash against 12th seed Chinese Taipei, slated on Saturday.

The Indian men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will also fight for a second gold when they take on their Chinese counterparts on Sunday.

India also are in contention for a third medal in the women’s compound individual section where former World Championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam has advanced into the semi-final.

Jyothi and Deotale missed the centre only once from 16 arrows as they shot 159 points out of a possible 160 in both the pre-quarters and quarters. Luxembourg scored 157, while France managed 156.

In the semis, the Malaysian duo put some pressure by levelling the Indians 39-all and 40-all in the first two ends.

But Mat Salleh and Mazuki faltered in the third end and managed just 37 points, shooting one 8 and 9, as the Indians snatched a two-point lead with a 39.

Maintaining their consistency, Jyothi and Deotale wrapped it up with another 39 in the final end.

