Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Crowd electric and loud as always Novak Djokovic after his first round win in US Open 2025

'Crowd electric and loud as always': Novak Djokovic after his first round win in US Open 2025

Updated on: 26 August,2025 10:44 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

Speaking about the first round match against Tien, Djokovic finished the first set in just 24 minutes, where he lost only one game and committed just four unforced errors

'Crowd electric and loud as always': Novak Djokovic after his first round win in US Open 2025

Picture Courtesy/Novak Djokovic's Instagram account

Listen to this article
'Crowd electric and loud as always': Novak Djokovic after his first round win in US Open 2025
x
00:00

Former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic took to his social media handle and expressed his thoughts on being part of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament, which is being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic took to his social media handle and expressed his thoughts on being part of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament, which is being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Appreciating the audience of the US Open 2025, the tennis player wrote in his post on Instagram, "Back under Ashe lights. First time Sunday start for me. The crowd is electric and loud as always. New York, you never disappoint. Thank you for the support. Idemo."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)


Djokovic registered a comfortable victory over the local boy Learner Tien in three straight sets, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2, on Sunday evening. His next game in the competition will be against a US player, Zachary Svajda.

Speaking about the first round match against Tien, Djokovic finished the first set in just 24 minutes, where he lost only one game and committed just four unforced errors.

In the second set, the American player showed some fight against the Serbian tennis player but eventually went on to lose it by 6-7. In this game, Djokovic made a lot of unforced errors, which were five times higher than in set one.

In the third set, Djokovic made fewer unforced errors and registered a comfortable victory over his opponent as he won the third set of the game 6-2.

"Good thing, two days off now. But yeah, [my physical lapse was] slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points," Djokovic said after winning the match.

"There was quite a bit of tension on the court, playing a young American, night session. For me, I haven't played a match, official match, [in] six weeks. I had to deliver my A-game, which I did I think in the first set. Particularly in the second, it was surviving on the court. But in the important moments, I just put one more ball in the court than he did. I think it was also good to experience that, in a sense, kind of break the ice officially in the tournament. Looking forward to the next challenge, " he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

novak djokovic us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK