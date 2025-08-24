As the US Open begins in New York today, Sunday mid-day highlights the Top 3 contenders for the men’s and women’s titles

Here are all the bigwigs of men's and women's categories at the US Open

Here are all the bigwigs of men's and women's categories at the US Open

Jannik Sinner

Verdict: The defending champion and World No. 1 is poised to repeat his success from last year and has the psychological edge over his arch-rival, Carlos Alcaraz, having beaten him at the most recent Grand Slam final in Wimbledon, last month. However, an untimely illness on the eve of the Cincinnati Open final last week — he ceded the title to Alcaraz after calling it quits in the first set — means his preparation for the tournament has been scuppered.

Strengths: The Italian has an excellent record on hard courts since the start of 2024 (65 wins, 4 losses) and is known to be exceptionally consistent and can

expose his opponent’s flaws ruthlessly.

Weaknesses: Sinner has no discernible weaknesses in his game, but there are question marks over his ability to withstand the heat and humidity at Flushing Meadows towards the end of a gruelling season.

Aryna Sabalenka

Verdict: The women’s World No. 1 is looking good to defend her title on a court that amplifies her big-hitting ability. However, the Belarusian has struggled to get across the line in Grand

Slam finals this year, losing the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the French Open title battle to Coco Gauff.

Strengths: Sabalenka is equipped with a thunderous serve and an explosive baseline game that will strike fear into any opponent that faces her on hard courts.

Weaknesses: The 27-year-old can be too reliant on her strength and can lose her cool when facing an opponent that excels in defence and playing the long game.

Carlos Alcaraz

Verdict: If Sinner is the favourite, the Spanish World No. 2 is a close second. Alcaraz announced his arrival as tennis’s future star by winning his first ever

Grand Slam here 2022. Since then he’s gone on to add four more to his tally, and looked in great touch in Cincinnati, where he clinched the top prize. Despite losing the Wimbledon title to the Italian, Alcaraz has beaten him in three finals this year, including the French Open summit clash.

Strengths: Alcaraz’s powerful forehand allied to his explosive speed in covering the court should serve him very well against all opponents here.

Weaknesses: The 22-year-old lacks Sinner’s consistency and focus, which causes him to take his foot off the pedal during certain occasions, especially in the early stages.

Iga Swiatek

Verdict: The Polish World No. 2 is best positioned to dethrone Sabalenka after striking a rich vein of form in recent times. The 24-year-old has proved this by winning her maiden Wimbledon title. After being known for long time to be clay court specialist, Swiatek will be keen to display her hard court prowess to the world here.

Strengths: Patience and precision are Swiatek’s strongest suits which when added to her current form, make her a formidable opponent for anyone on tour.

Weaknesses: The Pole lacks the power and aggressive baseline ability that some of her opponents possess, which could complicate her title charge on the hard courts here.

Novak Djokovic

Verdict: It seems shocking to suggest that a 24-time Grand Slam winner will play the role of an underdog, but that’s where Djokovic is at in the twilight of his career. The 38-year-old hasn’t won a Slam for two years, but the ultra-competitive Serbian will be motivated by the chance to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam in what could perhaps be his last dance at Flushing Meadows.

Strengths: The phrase ‘been there, done that’ fits Djokovic perfectly — 14 of his 24 Grand Slam titles have been achieved on hard courts (four at the US Open). There’s no substitute for experience though and this gives him the ability to remain unnerved and seize crucial moments.

Weaknesses: Father Time appears to have caught up with the Serbian, as have injuries. His court coverage will surely be tested to the limit here.

Coco Gauff

Verdict: Gauff, who won the French Open this year, is also the home favourite and seems to thrive at Flushing Meadows (she won here in 2023). But, she has struggled with form lately and made an embarrassing first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Strengths: The 21-year-old possesses a rapid first serve and a deadly backhand. Factor in her speed across the court, and it’s easy to see why she prefers playing on this particular surface.

Weaknesses: Gauff has been struggling with the accuracy of her serves recently. Her forehand technique has also been criticised in the past, and has let her down in long-rallies previously.