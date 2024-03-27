Breaking News
Cueists Ootam, Agrawal Jambusaria advance

Updated on: 27 March,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On an adjacent table, Agrawal started with a bang and compiled a break of 199 initially, which set the tone for his 645-391 win against Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale

Aditya Agarwal compiled an impressive break of 199

Nikhil Ootam showed superb touch and played confidently to outsmart Akshay Gogri by coasting to 500-429 point difference victory in the opening Group D match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic at the CCI’s Wilson Jones billiards hall on Tuesday.


Also Read: Gamdevi beat Young Comrades by 64 runs


Earlier, Aditya Agrawal and Rohan Jambusaria, both made positive starts. Jambusaria constructed a century break of 157 and five substantial breaks to register a comfortable 697-312 win over Rishabh Kumar. Besides the three-figure effort, Jambusaria rolled in breaks of 99, 71, 65, 64 and 58.


On an adjacent table, Agrawal started with a bang and compiled a break of 199 initially, which set the tone for his 645-391 win against Maharashtra No. 1 Mahesh Jagdale.

