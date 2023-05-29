Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Customss strike late to hold Western Rly 2 2

Customs’s strike late to hold Western Rly 2-2

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Western Railway drew first blood in the 10th minute from a field goal effort from Pranit Naik. Customs drew level with Jayesh Jadhav scoring from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

Customs’s strike late to hold Western Rly 2-2

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Customs’s strike late to hold Western Rly 2-2
x
00:00

Mumbai Customs held Western Railway to a fighting 2-2 draw in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League, jointly organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs, and played at the Don Bosco HS Hockey Turf, Matunga on Sunday.


Western Railway drew first blood in the 10th minute from a field goal effort from Pranit Naik. Customs drew level with Jayesh Jadhav scoring from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.


Also Read: Railwaymen on song in hockey league


In the very next minute, Western Railway scored the second goal through their captain Rajin Kandulna. Mumbai Customs fought on gamely as Nikhil Pardesh converted from a penalty corner to help his team share honours with the Railway team. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news hockey

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK