Customs’s strike late to hold Western Rly 2-2

Western Railway drew first blood in the 10th minute from a field goal effort from Pranit Naik. Customs drew level with Jayesh Jadhav scoring from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

Mumbai Customs held Western Railway to a fighting 2-2 draw in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League, jointly organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs, and played at the Don Bosco HS Hockey Turf, Matunga on Sunday.

In the very next minute, Western Railway scored the second goal through their captain Rajin Kandulna. Mumbai Customs fought on gamely as Nikhil Pardesh converted from a penalty corner to help his team share honours with the Railway team.

