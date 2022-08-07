CWG 2022: A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 10

India have won a total of 40 medals, including 13 golds, ahead of Day 10 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
Medal tally ahead of Day 10 of CWG 2022
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 10th day on Sunday.
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
Women's doubles semifinal: Jolly Treesa/Pulella Gayatri Gopichand - 4 pm
Men's doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 4:50 pm
Also Read: CWG 2022 Cricket: Australia triumph over NZ to set up sizzling final vs India
BOXING:
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat - 1:15 am on Monday
CRICKET:
Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm
HOCKEY:
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
SQUASH:
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever