CWG 2022 Cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana help India beat England to enter final

India players celebrate a wicket at Edgbaston on Saturday. Pic/AFP

All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as Indian women’s cricket team pipped hosts England by four runs to enter final here on Saturday.

Needing 165 to win, England were cruising along at 132-3. The hosts required only 33 runs off 24 balls, but off-spinner Rana (4-0-28-2) bowled extremely well. She gave away only three runs in the 18th and nine runs in the final over. If Smriti Mandhana’s 32-ball-61 was a treat for the eyes, Rana, India’s forever MVP, Deepti Sharma (4-0-18-1) and Pooja Vastrakar (3-0-20-0) didn’t err in line or length under pressure.

Deepti and Rana collectively gave away only six runs in the 17th and 18th over respectively. Pooja leaked 13 runs in the 19th over, but the Mandhana-Taniya Bhatia combination pulled off a brilliant run out of the dangerous Nat Sciver to change the course. It was then left to Rana to bowl at least five good balls that assured a medal for India in the inaugural edition of women’s cricket.

Brief scores

India 164-5 (S Mandhana 61, J Rodrigues 44*; F Kemp 2-22) beat England 160-6 (N Sciver 41, D Wyatt 35; S Rana 2-28) by four runs

