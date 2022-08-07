Breaking News
CWG 2022: Sizzling PV Sindhu in semis

Updated on: 07 August,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PV Sindhu during her quarter-final match on Saturday. Pic/PTI


Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu struggled past Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin in women’s singles quarter-finals to stay on course for a maiden individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

A former world champion, Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win over Goh, ranked 60th, to enter her third successive semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games. However, young Aakarshi Kashyap’s CWG debut ended with a 10-21, 7-21 defeat to Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour, a silver and bronze medallist in the 2014 and 2018 editions respectively.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lakshya Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, advanced into the Last eight with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Australia’s Ying Xiang Lin.

