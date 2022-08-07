CWG 2022: Sizzling PV Sindhu in semis

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lakshya Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, advanced into the Last eight with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Australia’s Ying Xiang Lin

PV Sindhu during her quarter-final match on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu struggled past Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin in women’s singles quarter-finals to stay on course for a maiden individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

A former world champion, Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win over Goh, ranked 60th, to enter her third successive semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games. However, young Aakarshi Kashyap’s CWG debut ended with a 10-21, 7-21 defeat to Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour, a silver and bronze medallist in the 2014 and 2018 editions respectively.

Also Read: CWG 2022 Cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana help India beat England to enter final

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lakshya Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, advanced into the Last eight with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Australia’s Ying Xiang Lin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever