CWG 2022: Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen in finals; Jaismine Lamboria bags bronze

Amit Panghal (left) lands a punch on Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal were among three Indian boxers who entered the finals, while Jaismine Lamboria settled for bronze here on Saturday. Nikhat won by an unanimous 5-0 verdict. Panghal came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win.

Nitu Ghanghas also remained on course for a gold. She prevailed over Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category. But Jaismine, had to be content with a bronze as she went down to Gemma Paige Richardson via a 2-3 split verdict.

