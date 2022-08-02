Breaking News
Maharashtra logs 830 new Covid-19 cases
TMC MP bites into raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to highlight high LPG prices
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Irani, daughter not owners of restaurant, never applied for licence, notes HC
AAP councillor killing: 3 arrested by Punjab Police
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CWG 2022 Judo Shushila in 48kg final Vijay to play for bronze

CWG 2022 Judo: Shushila in 48kg final, Vijay to play for bronze

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Agencies |

Top

Shushila Devi took down Morand with an ‘Ippon’ to set up a gold medal clash with SA’s Michaela Whitebooi while Vijay advanced to the bronze medal match with a win by ‘Waza Ari’ over Dylon Munro of Scotland

CWG 2022 Judo: Shushila in 48kg final, Vijay to play for bronze

L Shushila Devi. Pic/PTI


Indian judoka L Shushila Devi assured the country of a medal after progressing to the women’s 48kg final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius at the CWG here on Monday. The 27-year-old from Manipur took down Morand with an ‘Ippon’ to set up a gold medal clash with SA’s Michaela Whitebooi.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Squash player Joshna Chinappa loses in quarters

In the men’s 60kg repechage, Vijay Kumar Yadav advanced to the bronze medal match with a win by ‘Waza Ari’ over Dylon Munro of Scotland.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK