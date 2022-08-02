CWG 2022 Judo: Shushila in 48kg final, Vijay to play for bronze

Shushila Devi took down Morand with an ‘Ippon’ to set up a gold medal clash with SA’s Michaela Whitebooi while Vijay advanced to the bronze medal match with a win by ‘Waza Ari’ over Dylon Munro of Scotland

L Shushila Devi. Pic/PTI

Indian judoka L Shushila Devi assured the country of a medal after progressing to the women’s 48kg final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius at the CWG here on Monday. The 27-year-old from Manipur took down Morand with an ‘Ippon’ to set up a gold medal clash with SA’s Michaela Whitebooi.

In the men’s 60kg repechage, Vijay Kumar Yadav advanced to the bronze medal match with a win by ‘Waza Ari’ over Dylon Munro of Scotland.

