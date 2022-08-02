CWG 2022: Squash player Joshna Chinappa loses in quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Joshna Chinappa


Ace Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the women’s singles event after suffering a loss to Canada’s Hollie Naughton in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The 18-time national champion couldn’t produce his best, losing 9-11, 5-11, 13-15 to Haughton, 27.

Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.


Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together till 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest. Earlier, Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated SL’s Chanithma Sinaly 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in the plate quarters.

