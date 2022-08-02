Breaking News
CWG 2022: Swimmer Sajan Prakash exits; lucky escape for cyclist Vishavjeet Singh

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Prakash clocked 54.36 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 19th overall. Meanwhile, cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for 15km scratch race final, made a narrow escape from a horrific crash

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash’s campaign ended at the Commonwealth Games as he failed to make the semi-finals of the men’s 100m butterfly event here on Monday. Prakash clocked 54.36 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 19th overall.

Meanwhile, cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for 15km scratch race final, made a narrow escape from the horrific crash. Eight riders collided on the track. Vishavjeet, who was behind the pack, moved away by braking in time.


