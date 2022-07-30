CWG 2022: Cyclists fail to qualify for finals in 3 team events

The Indian men’s sprint team could not make it to the medal round, finishing sixth in the qualification with a total time of 44.702 seconds at the Lee Valley VeloPark

Indian cycling’s Commonwealth Games campaign began on a disappointing note with all the three teams failing to make the finals here on Friday.

The Indian men’s sprint team could not make it to the medal round, finishing sixth in the qualification with a total time of 44.702 seconds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The women’s sprint team also did not do better than the men’s side as it ended at seventh in the qualifying round with a total time of 51.433.

The Indian team were 3.592 second more than the New Zealand team, which clocked 47.841 seconds.

