mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Where there is a wheel, there’s a way!

How Mumbaikars got on their cycles and rode Covid-19 blues away while cycle firms smiled

Members of Santacruz Cycling Club (SCC) at Bandra Kurla Complex. Pic/Shadab Khan

The common man’s commute—the humble bicycle—in its upgraded avataar became a lifestyle trend after the second lockdown ended. The main reason for people to take up cycling was to stay fit as the shutting down of gymnasiums and swimming pools restricted fitness-based activities.

Cycling became a viable option as one could cycle alone and in groups while maintaining social distancing. The two-wheeler popularity opened up a boom time for stores and cycling groups became larger than ever.



Navi Mumbai resident, Neelima Kale, 64, during her morning training at Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai; (right) Ramesh Iyer with his cycle at his Navi Mumbai home. Pics/Sameer Markande

Ramesh Iyer, 55, a vice-president of a corporate, started cycling way before COVID-19. In 2015 he suffered a heart attack followed by a bypass surgery. Since then, cycling became a regular feature for him. The second lockdown didn’t bring his activity to a halt. He pedaled indoors.

“I started cycling in 2015, way before it became a [COVID-related] trend. I cycle for an hour almost six days a week. I was not inclined to go out because of the fear factor before the second lockdown, so I cycled indoors with the help of a smart trainer. Post the second lockdown, I got back to doing long distance cycling [Lonavala and coming back] over weekends.” The cycling habit told on his body weight. “I weighed around 98-99kgs in 2015 and now I am 68,” said the Navi Mumbai resident.



Nikhil Latey, physiotherapist and sport scientist of ProPhysio firm; Jaymin Shah, MD, Scott Sports India

Meanwhile, another Navi Mumbai resident, Neelima Kale, 64, started cycling at an age when many reduce their physical activity. “I started after I turned 60. Besides health benefits, it gives me immense joy,” said Kale.

Reflecting on her love for competitive challenges, she revealed: “In 2019, I cycled 100km. But the toughest was the Loops of Hill Cycling event in 2020 on Parsik Hill at Navi Mumbai, covering 24.14 kms and an elevation of 405m. I did seven loops upwards as well as downwards. There were small breaks during the lockdowns, but once restrictions were lifted, I started cycling with renewed enthusiasm. It also helped me make new friends and offer a fresh perspective to life,” said Kale.



SCC’s Shwn Perera; Shahid Shaikh, owner of Imperial Cycle Co. Pics/Shadab Khan, Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Citing health benefits of cycling, Nikhil Latey, physiotherapist and sport scientist at the firm, ProPhysio, said: “Cycling had always been a go-to sport for people concerned with impact on the knees or showed signs of early arthritis. It is an excellent sport that improves heart and lung capacity, strengthening of the legs and a bit for shoulders without impacting the joints.”



Shwn Perera, the founder of Santacruz Cycling Club (SCC) revealed that people saw a cycle as a long-term investment post the second lockdown. “From youngsters, who wanted to jump onto the rave of cycling, to senior citizens…all wanted a reason to venture out. There is an increase of close to 30 to 40 per cent in members at our club. Buying a cycle became a one-time investment rather than paying exorbitant fees for a gym membership. The trend gave birth to a number of cycling clubs in the city. Our club does not charge membership fees like others and it has seen encouraging growth on morning short rides and longer rides over the weekends,” remarked Perera.

While there are glad tidings over the cycling trend, Perera touched upon a disappointing aspect. “Though cycling has picked up, the roads are not safe for cyclists. Either we need pothole-free roads or dedicated lanes like abroad.”

The rising popularity in cycling also meant shop owners made merry with their sales increasing. Shahid Shaikh, owner of Imperial Cycle Co at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, said: “Cycling has become a lifestyle now. Many started cycling [including celebs like Farhan Akhtar] to strengthen the immune system. With gyms and swimming pools shut, home and open spaces became alternatives to burn those calories. The sales [post the second lockdown] shot up by over 100 per cent, making new records every day. The demand was much, supply limited,” said Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Jaymin Shah, MD of cycle brand, Scott Sports India, said the trend is not just restricted to India, but is a worldwide phenomenon. “The pandemic sparked off an all-new cycling trend worldwide. Streets swarming with cyclists was anticipated in the coming decade, but it has already happened in the past 24 months,” he said.

Who said wheeling and dealing had only negative connotations?