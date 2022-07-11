Breaking News
Cycling: Bob Jungels wins Tour de France Alpine prelude

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Chatel (France)
AFP |

Top

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels of the AG2R team powered to victory in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday holding off Thibaut Pinot after a 192km race

Bob Jungels


Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels of the AG2R team powered to victory in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday holding off Thibaut Pinot after a 192km race through Switzerland to the French border.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates made a late burst for the line to gain a few seconds on some rivals as the defending champion further tightened his grip on the overall lead on a hot day with over 40km ascent as the race rolled into the Alps for three up-coming mountain slogs.


