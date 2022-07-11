Cycling: Bob Jungels wins Tour de France Alpine prelude

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels of the AG2R team powered to victory in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday holding off Thibaut Pinot after a 192km race

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels of the AG2R team powered to victory in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday holding off Thibaut Pinot after a 192km race through Switzerland to the French border.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates made a late burst for the line to gain a few seconds on some rivals as the defending champion further tightened his grip on the overall lead on a hot day with over 40km ascent as the race rolled into the Alps for three up-coming mountain slogs.

