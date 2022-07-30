Breaking News
CWG 2022: Men’s triples team, Choudhary suffer losses in Lawn Ball

Updated on: 30 July,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Birmingham
The Indian men’s team lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game. They then suffered a 12-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the second game

Woman singles player Tania Choudhary and men’s triples team suffered twin losses each on the opening day of lawn ball competitions here on Friday.

The Indian men’s team lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game. They then suffered a 12-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the second game.

Tania Choudhary, 26, first suffered a 10-21 loss to Scotland’s Dee Hoggan in the women’s singles sectional play. In the second game against Falkland Islands’ Daphne Arthur-Almond, Choudhary put up a far better show, but that wasn’t enough as she suffered a narrow 20-21 loss.

