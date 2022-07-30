CWG 2022: Men’s triples team, Choudhary suffer losses in Lawn Ball

The Indian men’s team lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game. They then suffered a 12-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the second game

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Woman singles player Tania Choudhary and men’s triples team suffered twin losses each on the opening day of lawn ball competitions here on Friday.

The Indian men’s team lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game. They then suffered a 12-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the second game.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Identical 3-0 victories for men and women's TT teams

Tania Choudhary, 26, first suffered a 10-21 loss to Scotland’s Dee Hoggan in the women’s singles sectional play. In the second game against Falkland Islands’ Daphne Arthur-Almond, Choudhary put up a far better show, but that wasn’t enough as she suffered a narrow 20-21 loss.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever