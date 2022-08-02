CWG 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into quarters

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict. While Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarter-finals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohd Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the Round of 16

Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamudin

Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men’s flyweight (51kg) quarter-finals here on Monday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarter-finals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohd Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the Round of 16.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

He used his combination of right and left punches effectively and fought from a distance, compelling Berri to come forward and attack.

He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Gold Coast, he had clinched a silver. Panghal will next face Lennon Mulligan, 20, of Scotland. “It was easy. My opponent was good, but never gave me any problems.

“I could have stepped it up, but there is a long way to go . I am here for gold. I won silver at Gold Coast. I am only interested in the gold medal. That’s why I took it on points, to get a good bit of work in the ring,” Panghal said.

