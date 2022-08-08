CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen notches India's 20th gold medal

In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category

Lakshya Sen poses during the medal presentation ceremony after winning the gold medal the Commonwealth Games. Pic / AFP

Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India's 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia's Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men's singles final on Monday.

In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

Also Read: CWG 2022: Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women's singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever