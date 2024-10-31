‘Dangerous’ Verstappen’s reputation at stake in Brazil

After being penalised twice for his wayward driving, notably forcing nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren off the track, in Mexico, Red Bull’s series leader arrives at Interlagos with a 47-point lead, but widespread criticism ringing in his ears

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the Mexico GP recently

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen will be a focus of intensified scrutiny this weekend when he seeks to defend his reputation and his lead in the drivers’ world championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After being penalised twice for his wayward driving, notably forcing nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren off the track, in Mexico, Red Bull’s series leader arrives at Interlagos with a 47-point lead, but widespread criticism ringing in his ears.

In the aftermath of the first two races in a triple-header, the 27-year-old Dutchman has been slammed as “dangerous”, told by Norris that he “got what he had coming to him” and been compared, by former world champion Damon Hill to Wacky Races’ cartoon series villain Dick Dastardly.

“I just drive how I think I have to drive,” said Verstappen. “Last week, it was all right, this week a 20-seconds penalty. I’m not going to cry about it and I’m also not going to share my opinion. The biggest problem I have is that it was a bad day in terms of race pace.”

His attitude to a widespread outcry at his tactic of braking late to ensure he leads at the apex of a corner at the expense of running off track and taking a rival with him won him few friends ahead of one of the most fevered and atmospheric events.

