Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty

McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mexico City
AP , PTI |

Top

The change in position widened Verstappen’s lead to 57 points headed into Sunday’s race at Mexico City, and there are only five races remaining to decide the title

McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty

Lando Norris

Listen to this article
McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty
x
00:00

Amid an unexpectedly tight championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, their teams brought the fight to the Mexico City Grand Prix over an officiating dispute in last week’s race.


McLaren lodged a complaint into the penalty Norris received last week at the United States Grand Prix—a step in trying to get it overturned and put three-time reigning world champion Verstappen back within his reach.


Also Read: I expect more from skipper James: Chelsea boss Maresca ahead of Newcastle game


The appeal was denied late on Friday night. Norris received a five-second penalty for passing Verstappen off the track late in the race in Austin, Texas. The two were racing for third at the time, and the penalty gave the final podium finish to Verstappen.

The change in position widened Verstappen’s lead to 57 points headed into Sunday’s race at Mexico City, and there are only five races remaining to decide the title.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK