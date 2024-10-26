The change in position widened Verstappen’s lead to 57 points headed into Sunday’s race at Mexico City, and there are only five races remaining to decide the title

Lando Norris

Listen to this article McLaren lose appeal over Norris penalty x 00:00

Amid an unexpectedly tight championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, their teams brought the fight to the Mexico City Grand Prix over an officiating dispute in last week’s race.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLaren lodged a complaint into the penalty Norris received last week at the United States Grand Prix—a step in trying to get it overturned and put three-time reigning world champion Verstappen back within his reach.

Also Read: I expect more from skipper James: Chelsea boss Maresca ahead of Newcastle game

The appeal was denied late on Friday night. Norris received a five-second penalty for passing Verstappen off the track late in the race in Austin, Texas. The two were racing for third at the time, and the penalty gave the final podium finish to Verstappen.

The change in position widened Verstappen’s lead to 57 points headed into Sunday’s race at Mexico City, and there are only five races remaining to decide the title.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever