Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Daniela Larreal Chirinos 5 time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela dies

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies

Updated on: 23 August,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Las Vegas
AP , PTI |

Top

Chirinos competed in five Olympic Summer Games, beginning with the 1992 Barcelona Olympics through the 2012 Games in London. She did not compete in the 2008 Games in Beijing

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies
x
00:00

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a five-time Olympic cyclist who competed for Venezuela over the course of a decade, has died. She was 51.


Chirinos was found dead the afternoon of August 15 at her home in Las Vegas after a worried friend called police for a welfare check, according to Luis Vidal, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



Also Read: "I do not think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand": Tim Southee


Further details weren't immediately available, but Vidal confirmed homicide detectives were not called to investigate after Chirinos' body was found. The Clark County coroner's office said it is still working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee confirmed Chirinos' death in a statement in Spanish on the social platform X, saying it was saddened by the loss of an athlete "with an outstanding career in track cycling" and whose accomplishments at the Olympic Games "filled us with much pride."

Chirinos competed in five Olympic Summer Games, beginning with the 1992 Barcelona Olympics through the 2012 Games in London. She did not compete in the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Her death comes on the heels of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

beijing olympics sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK