Delhi HC allows excluded wrestlers in WFI trials ahead of Asian Games

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Representational image. Pic/iStock


Five wrestlers were given permission by the Delhi High Court on Thursday to participate in the trials being held by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from Friday for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 .


Wrestlers—Anuj Kumar, Chander Mohan, Vijay, Ankit, and Sachin Mora, who have grabbed medals and positions at the national and international stages—moved a petition challenging their exclusion from the WFI’s trials for the Asian Games, which will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from April 9 to 14. 



A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh said that they shall be allowed to compete and be judged on their own merit. “Considering this position and the fact that being talented wrestlers, the petitioners should not be excluded...in view of the fact that there ought to be greater talent which would compete in the trials, this court is of the opinion that the petitioners ought to be permitted to participate in the trials to be held tomorrow [Friday] and day after in their respective categories.”


The wrestlers argued the WFI’s standards were utterly arbitrary, unfair, and led to the admission of wrestlers who were either inferior to them or, at most, on par with them, for trials.

