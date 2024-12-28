Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener today

Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener today

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Rourkela
PTI |

Top

The Birsa Munda Stadium will host the men’s teams till the final on February 1, while the women’s teams will compete from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi

Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener today

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener today
x
00:00

A new era in Indian hockey will be ushered in when the much-anticipated Hockey India League League (HIL) restarts with the opening clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika of Vizag here on Saturday.


The HIL is set to be revived in a new avatar after seven years with eight men’s teams in the fray. The icing of the cake is the introduction of the women’s league, comprising four teams, which will be played in Ranchi from January 12.


The Birsa Munda Stadium will host the men’s teams till the final on February 1, while the women’s teams will compete from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi.


The first phase of men’s HIL, from December 28 to January 18, will see the teams play each other once.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK