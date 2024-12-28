Delhi SG Pipers to take on Gonasika in opener today

The Birsa Munda Stadium will host the men’s teams till the final on February 1, while the women’s teams will compete from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi

A new era in Indian hockey will be ushered in when the much-anticipated Hockey India League League (HIL) restarts with the opening clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika of Vizag here on Saturday.

The HIL is set to be revived in a new avatar after seven years with eight men’s teams in the fray. The icing of the cake is the introduction of the women’s league, comprising four teams, which will be played in Ranchi from January 12.

The Birsa Munda Stadium will host the men’s teams till the final on February 1, while the women’s teams will compete from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi.

The first phase of men’s HIL, from December 28 to January 18, will see the teams play each other once.

