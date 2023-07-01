Diamond League 2023: Sreeshankar finishes fifth in long jump in Lausanne

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece came second with a jump of 8.07 m. Japan's Yuki Hashioka came third with a leap of 7.89 m

India's Sreeshankar competes in the Men's Long Jump event during the IAAF Diamond League "Athletissima" athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne. Pic/AFP

In the Diamond League On Saturday, Long jump athlete Sreeshankar finished in the fifth position with a best jump of 7.88 m.

Nairn LaQauan of the Bahamas won the Long Jump event as he outperformed all his competitors. He finished first with a jump of 8.11 m.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece came second with a jump of 8.07 m. Japan's Yuki Hashioka came third with a leap of 7.89 m.

Sreeshankar started his event with a decent jump of 7.75 m. In his second attempt, he couldn't improve his jump, the result was 7.63 m.

In his third attempt, Sreeshankar made a massive imporvement in his jump. He did a jump of 7.88 m.

Sreeshankar jumped to a distance of 7.59 m in his fourth, which did no good for him as he couldn't get into the top three.

In his fifth attempt, Sreeshankar covered 7.66 m, again seeing him out of the top three spots.

