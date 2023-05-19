Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dimitrov posts and deletes raunchy pics with Ghenea

Dimitrov posts and deletes raunchy pics with Ghenea

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Dimitrov previously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger, while Ghenea has dated the likes of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler. Dimitrov played his last match in Rome on Sunday when he was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in  the Round of 32

Dimitrov posts and deletes raunchy pics with Ghenea

Grigor Dimitrov with girl friend Madalina Ghenea; (right) Madalina Ghenea

Listen to this article
Dimitrov posts and deletes raunchy pics with Ghenea
x
00:00

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov is reportedly dating Romanian actor and model Madalina Ghenea. He was photographed enjoying dinner with the Romanian, who appears to be his new girlfriend. He posted raunchy pictures of her on Instagram and captioned them: “Coming soon...,” only to delete the post later.


Dimitrov previously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger, while Ghenea has dated the likes of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler. Dimitrov played his last match in Rome on Sunday when he was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in  the Round of 32.



Also Read: Italian Open: Djokovic edges past Dimitrov in Rome, Swiatek cruises


grigor dimitrov tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK