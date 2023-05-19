Dimitrov posts and deletes raunchy pics with Ghenea

Dimitrov previously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger, while Ghenea has dated the likes of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler. Dimitrov played his last match in Rome on Sunday when he was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov with girl friend Madalina Ghenea; (right) Madalina Ghenea

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov is reportedly dating Romanian actor and model Madalina Ghenea. He was photographed enjoying dinner with the Romanian, who appears to be his new girlfriend. He posted raunchy pictures of her on Instagram and captioned them: “Coming soon...,” only to delete the post later.

Dimitrov previously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger, while Ghenea has dated the likes of actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler. Dimitrov played his last match in Rome on Sunday when he was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32.

