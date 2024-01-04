Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dipa Karmakar shines at Sr National gymnastics

Dipa Karmakar shines at Sr National gymnastics

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning gold in vault and bronze in balance beam.

Dipa Karmakar shines at Sr National gymnastics

Dipa Karmalar

Dipa Karmakar shines at Sr National gymnastics
Dipa Karmalar bagged three medals at the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.


Also Read: Dadar Union stalwart Avinash Karnik passes away at 74


Railways’s Pranati Das also had a memorable day, clinching a double gold (uneven bars and floor exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-round women’s category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning gold in vault and bronze in balance beam.


Meanwhile, Karmakar, representing Tripura, bagged a gold (all-round), silver (vault) and silver (uneven bars). Among the men, Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double gold (all-round and rings), silver in the parallel bars and bronze in the horizontal bar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news Gymnastics Indian Sports News Sports Update Sports

