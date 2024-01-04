Dipa Karmakar shines at Sr National gymnastics

Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning gold in vault and bronze in balance beam.

Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmalar bagged three medals at the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Railways’s Pranati Das also had a memorable day, clinching a double gold (uneven bars and floor exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-round women’s category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning gold in vault and bronze in balance beam.

Meanwhile, Karmakar, representing Tripura, bagged a gold (all-round), silver (vault) and silver (uneven bars). Among the men, Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double gold (all-round and rings), silver in the parallel bars and bronze in the horizontal bar.

