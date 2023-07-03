Breaking News
Dipa Karmakar set for Asian Games selection trials after 21 month ban

Dipa Karmakar set for Asian Games selection trials after 21-month ban

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The 29-year-old from Tripura was named in the list of core probables by the Gymnastic Federation of India in May. Karmakar’s ban period would be over on July 10.

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will return to action following a 21-month ban for failing dope test when she competes at the Asian Games selection trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12.


Also Read: Star gymnast Simon Biles poised to make competition comeback in August


The 29-year-old from Tripura was named in the list of core probables by the Gymnastic Federation of India in May. Karmakar’s ban period would be over on July 10.


“It is confirmed, I will be participating in the trials. I have been training in Agartala last few months, so hope for the best,” Karmakar told PTI over the phone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

