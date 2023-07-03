Dipa Karmakar set for Asian Games selection trials after 21-month ban

The 29-year-old from Tripura was named in the list of core probables by the Gymnastic Federation of India in May. Karmakar’s ban period would be over on July 10.

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will return to action following a 21-month ban for failing dope test when she competes at the Asian Games selection trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12.

“It is confirmed, I will be participating in the trials. I have been training in Agartala last few months, so hope for the best,” Karmakar told PTI over the phone.

