Disappointing start for Vani Kapoor at Singapore Women's Open

Vani Kapoor (Pic: Instagram/@vani_vkgolf)

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor had a disappointing start to her campaign at the Singapore Women's Open, carding a three-over 75 to lie T-90 after the opening day here.

The Indian, who had two birdies against five bogeys, was among the invitees for the Singapore USD One million event and needs a solid second round to make the cut.

Vani, playing with two Koreans Soyi Jeong and Selin Hyun in the event being co-sanctioned by the Korean LPGA, began with a birdie, but after that added only one more and dropped five other shots on a day that was hit by a weather delay and threat of thunderstorms.

South Korea's Bang Shin-sil fired a flawless seven-under-par 65 to seize the clubhouse lead on a weather-affected opening day.

More than two hours of play were lost due to the threat of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and 54 players will need to return to the Tanah Merah Country Club on Friday to complete their first round.

Bang has a one-shot lead over Kim Jae-jee, who's on a hot streak before the play was suspended. Jae-hee was on six-under with one hole to play.

A trio of Korean players Lee Je-yeong, Kim Min-ju, and Seo Yeun-jung carded matching 67s to be tied for provisional third, while Park Bo-kyeom and Park Do-eun were one shot further back in joint sixth.

Promising Filipina amateur Rianne Mikhaela Malixi stole the spotlight by posting a solid 69, placing her in a tie for 10th.

LPGA Tour star Patty lived up to her strong reputation, notching four birdies to sit four-under through 13 holes and will complete her round on Friday.

