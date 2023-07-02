Discus thrower Seema Punia wins silver at Qosanov Memorial meet in Kazakhstan

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 July,2023 05:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva took the bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m

Seema Punia. Pic/AFP

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia clinched a silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.


The 39-year-old Seema, the 2014 Asian Games champion, sent the disc to a distance of 57.35m to settle for the second position. This was her second competition of the season.


Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva took the bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m.


Seema's mark was better than the Asian Games qualifying standard of 57m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The AFI had made participation at the June 15-19 National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar mandatory for selection in the Asian Games team. Seema had won gold there with a 56.50m throw.

Seema's personal best is 64.84m which she did long back in 2004. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

