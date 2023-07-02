A 22-member rifle and pistol squad will travel to Baku to vie for as many as 32 Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs there while a 21-member team will make

Manu Bhaker and Divyansh Singh Panwar

Listen to this article Manu, Divyansh, Aishwary picked for Worlds, Asian Games x 00:00

Olympians Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar were among the shooters named in the Indian squads for the upcoming ISSF World Championships and Asian Games.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist and former Youth Olympic champion Saurabh Chaudhary missed out of the teams for the two big tournaments, which were announced here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, announced the Indian rifle and pistol squad for the upcoming World Championships in August in Baku, Azerbaijan and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China in September.

The shotgun squad had been announced earlier.

A 22-member rifle and pistol squad will travel to Baku to vie for as many as 32 Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs there while a 21-member team will make the trip to Hangzhou.

Reigning men’s 10m air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Patil has been included in the Asian Games squad on the basis of the selection criteria for Paris quota winners.

Ashi Chouksey replaced Tilottama Sen in the women’s air rifle squad in Hangzhou. She will be shooting both the women’s rifle events, given none of the top three women’s air rifle shooters shot the three positions (3P) event and the Asian Games allows for only five entries each in men’s and women’s rifle events.

Also Read: Amit Panghal miss out on Asian Games berth, Deepak, Nishant, Parveen qualify

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever