Divecha, Daga win doubles title

Divecha, Daga win doubles title

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Bombay Gymkhana’s duo of Naheed Divecha and Shailesh Daga got the better of Bibash Chatterjee (Catholic Gym) and Yogesh Sanghvi (Jolly Gym) 21-14, 17-21, 21-5 to win the UNI Doubles title of the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, which resumed at the Bombay Gymkhana courts. 


Meanwhile, top seed Rajan Samant outplayed Chandrakumar Yadav 30-19 to enter the quarter-finals of the men’s Professional Singles category. Also making the Last-8 stage was Premal Mankar and Chetan Baradkar, who defeated Rahul Bhuvad and Satish Mahyavanshi 30-22 and 30-11 respectively.


