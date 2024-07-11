Breaking News
Djoko into semis as devastated De Minaur pulls out with injury

Djoko into semis as ‘devastated’ De Minaur pulls out with injury

11 July,2024  |  London
Agencies |

I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court

Novak Djokovic

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday when “devastated” Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight clash with a hip injury.


Australian ninth seed De Minaur suffered the injury in his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils and admitted Wednesday: “I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury. It’s no secret that this would have been the biggest match of my career but it’s a unique injury,” said the 25-year-old.


“I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court. “One stretch, one slide could take this from a three to six weeks’ injury to four months out. It’s just too much to risk,” he added.


