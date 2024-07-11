I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court

Novak Djokovic

Listen to this article Djoko into semis as ‘devastated’ De Minaur pulls out with injury x 00:00

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday when “devastated” Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight clash with a hip injury.

Australian ninth seed De Minaur suffered the injury in his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils and admitted Wednesday: “I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury. It’s no secret that this would have been the biggest match of my career but it’s a unique injury,” said the 25-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court. “One stretch, one slide could take this from a three to six weeks’ injury to four months out. It’s just too much to risk,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever